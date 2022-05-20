ScotRail network dependent on rest day working at the present time says Jenny Gilruth

In an interview with BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, the SNP MSP gave an update on the latest meetings with ASLEF and the temporary timetable currently in place coming into place across Scotland.

She urged unions to come back to the table to work with the Scottish Government to resolve pay negotiations and try and resolve the current crisis that would see a number of services impacted.

She added that it was disappointing that a temporary timetable was being introduced as a result of drivers not working on rest days, despite an agreement being in place until October, but said that it was done to try and ensure certainty for passengers.

A dispute over rest day working is seeing a temporary timetable introduced/

Speaking to the BBC, she said: “It is absolutely true to say that the network is dependent on rest day working at the present time.

“We need to phase out that practice. I know the unions are supportive of that. It's time for the unions to come back to the table to work with ScotRail.

“I meet with ScotRail on a regular basis as you'll understand ScotRail are the employer, so it's right and proper that they take forward the negotiations with ASLEF and our trade union partners in relation to pay.

"So I think it's hugely important that the trade unions now come back to the table and want to work with them.

She added: “I made an absolute commitment in January to prioritise meeting with our railway unions, they knew I want to work with them on a range of different issues. And they know ultimately, we need to get to a resolution on pay for the benefit of workers, but also for passengers.

"It's really disappointing that we're in this scenario whereby ScotRail will have had to bring in a temporary timetable.

"But that temporary timetable is about giving passengers certainty. And what passengers have been experiencing for the last few weeks is not certainty in terms of their travelling.”

She added that an agreement to work on rest days had been reached by ScotRail staff and that it was disappointing that not working on rest days was causing the disruption.

She said: “Rest day working continues to be needed, as the ongoing training programme for new drivers has been severely impacted by the pandemic.

"An extension to the rest day working arrangements and additional payments for staff was actually negotiated and agreed to with ASLEF, and it continues until October.

“So it's disappointing that this disruption that passengers have experienced over the last two weeks has happened as a result of drivers refusing to work on rest days.”