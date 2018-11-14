ScotRail given £23m early to cover shortfalls

Have your say

Cash-strapped ScotRail has been paid £23 million early to cover revenue shortfalls.

It follows Dutch firm Abellio, which runs the train franchise, not achieving an expected increase in ticket sales because of delays and disruption caused by upgrading of the main Edinburgh-Glasgow lijne.

ScotRail has been under huge pressure after its pre-tax losses rocketed from £2.6 million in the 2016 calendar year to £17.9m last year.

Delays in electrifying its premier route put back plans for faster and longer trains.

The firm has also taken longer than expected to recover passenger numbers after accompanying track work which closed the main part of Queen Street station for four months in 2016.

It is also thought to have suffered from worsening punctuality, chiefly caused by extreme weather, and track and signalling problems, which are the responsibility of its Network Rail partners.

The £23m was due to have been paid during the fifth year of the ten-year franchise, in 2019-20.

This has come in addition to £183.4m in subsidy payments during 2018-19.

These fell from £310.7m last year and are due to reduce further next year.

At a Holyrood committee today, ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes only admitted receiving the advance after repeated questioning from MSPs.

He said: "ScotRail has received some revenue support payments in advance of April 2019."

It took the intervention of rural economy and connectivity committee convener Edward Mountain to get the answer after Conservative Jamie Greene and Liberal Democrat Mike Rumbles had quizzed Mr Hynes on the issue.

Mr Hynes told Mr Greene: "Abellio ScotRail has not received any money from the Scottish Government that is not due."

He then told Mr Rumbles: "Subsidy payments are adjusted all the time...including the phasing."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Any notion ScotRail is receiving additional money is wrong - this commercial arrangement presents no additional costs to taxpayers other than those than contractually obliged.

“The re-phasing, less than 10 per cent of the total due in year five, is appropriate under the terms of this contract, which is vital to the fabric of Scotland’s transport network.

"The re-phasing reflects the delays in revenue growth caused by the late delivery of Network Rail electrification, as well as the extended impact of the Queen Street tunnel closure period.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “No extra money has been received.

"Payment has been brought forward and will be reduced over time in accordance with the original franchise agreement.”