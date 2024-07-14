ScotRail launches 'secret weapon' enabling passengers to get cheaper tickets

Buying two tickets rather than one could cost less

A method of getting cheaper rail tickets for some journeys that informed passengers have known about for years has been finally officially launched by Scotland’s main train operator.

So-called “split tickets” enable travellers to save money by buying separate fares for different parts of their journey.

While ScotRail has long sought to simply its fares, some anomalies remain which can make it cheaper to buy multiple tickets, such as because historically, prices were increased less in the former Strathclyde region around Glasgow than elsewhere.

Savings available by splitting tickets include on some trains between Helensburgh and Dundee. Some return fares are 24 per cent cheaper by buying separate Helensburgh-Glasgow and Glasgow-Dundee tickets for £38.10 rather than £50.20.

It could be cheaper to buy separate tickets for different sections of your journey. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman) | John Devlin

In another example, splitting tickets would also reduce the cost of a one way journey from East Kilbride to Aberdeen by one third from £87.20 to £58.30.

ScotRail described the system - which has been added to its website and app - as a “secret weapon to breaking down your train journey into cost-saving segments”. It said it was introduced in response to “customer feedback”.

The Scottish Government-owned train operator added: “Contrary to popular belief, using split train tickets is totally legit - as long as the train stops at the station where the ticket splits.”

It explained: “Split ticketing takes advantage of different ticket types and regional fare differences” - but warned that it wasn’t always available or the cheapest option.

Rail fares campaigner George Eckton, who has lobbied for years for passengers to be given information about the cheapest fares, said the move had been a long time coming since ministers had pledged to make rail fares more transparent.

He said: "It’s welcome news after five years of relentless campaigning and two parliamentary petitions.

“The introduction of split tickets on ScotRail is a victory worth celebrating and Scottish minsters have finally delivered on their promise of 2021.

“Yet, our work isn't done until we ensure digital accessibility for those unable to use online channels, making travel more inclusive for every consumer." Tom Dickson, vice chair of Rail Action Group East of Scotland (Rages), said: “This is an issue that is constantly mentioned by our members.

“Customers have a right to be offered the cheapest fare for a journey and this is not always the case.

“Lots of rail travellers do not have access to computers or have the time to spend on trying to find the cheapest fare.”

Robert Samson, senior engagement manager at official passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said: “This initiative is welcome as it will help passengers make savings when planning journeys and purchasing tickets.

“However, greater benefits would be achieved from a simple, affordable and easy to understand fares system without the need for split ticketing.”

ScotRail commercial director Claire Dickie said: “ScotRail is committed to offering the best fare possible for every journey, and we are delighted to be able to introduce spilt ticketing as our latest feature.

“Split ticketing is an innovative way of finding the best value fares for an entire journey, where buying tickets in segments can provide better value for the customer.