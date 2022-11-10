The RMT represents station staff, train conductors, engineers and cleaners among others. Picture: John Devlin

The move follows further talks on Wednesday which ScotRail described as “constructive”.

An industry source said: “ScotRail has tabled an improved offer and is now subject to [the RMT’s] national executive committee decision.”

The union has called strikes on Saturday November 19 and every Friday and Saturday in December up to and including Christmas Eve.

These follow two one-day strikes which brought all but three lines to a halt.

It has rejected a series of offers including a previous one which would have increased the wages of the lowest paid by 7.4 per cent.

ScotRail head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: “We met with RMT representatives to discuss the next steps as we seek to resolve this dispute.