ScotRail dispute: RMT chiefs to consider new revised pay offer
An improved ScotRail pay offer is to be put to Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union chiefs, suggesting the long-running dispute could be nearing resolution, The Scotsman has learned.
The move follows further talks on Wednesday which ScotRail described as “constructive”.
An industry source said: “ScotRail has tabled an improved offer and is now subject to [the RMT’s] national executive committee decision.”
The union has called strikes on Saturday November 19 and every Friday and Saturday in December up to and including Christmas Eve.
These follow two one-day strikes which brought all but three lines to a halt.
It has rejected a series of offers including a previous one which would have increased the wages of the lowest paid by 7.4 per cent.
ScotRail head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: “We met with RMT representatives to discuss the next steps as we seek to resolve this dispute.
"Talks were constructive, and we will provide further updates in the coming days.”
