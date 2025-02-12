This passenger was going mad over ScotRail delay - but should have been told the full story

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite covering transport for a living, I can get as stressed and anxious as the next passenger when caught up in travel disruption.

However, I’m perhaps less wound up about the thought it might happen than some because, in my experience, public transport is pretty reliable, especially trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail trains are often delayed by external factors | John Devlin/The Scotsman

I don’t often bother to check my train is running or on time before leaving the house, with the first I know about problems when spotting the delay on a station departure screen.

That happened on Saturday when I was heading from Glasgow to Dundee to take part in a sporting event. The train on which I was booked was cancelled, and the next one left late and became increasingly delayed because it had to take a longer route than normal.

I find rail passengers are generally a pretty stoical lot, especially if they are kept informed, and, if possible, on the move, even if their journey is being significantly disrupted.

That was the case with most of my fellow travellers, except one, who very loudly and continually ranted at anyone who would listen around them about the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were clearly stressed at being late for a family rendezvous, but that didn’t excuse their behaviour, especially as the conductor updated us regularly on progress.

What seemed to particularly upset the passenger was the fact the disruption had been caused by a broken down train, prompting them to noisily voice their prejudices about ScotRail - ad nauseam.

However, I wonder if they would have had a different attitude if they’d been told it wasn’t a ScotRail train that had broken down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was, in fact, a freight train that was the cause. But this, I think, significant detail wasn’t conveyed to passengers, despite being displayed on the ScotRail Journeycheck web page.

So often, rail disruption is not the fault of the train operator, but a myriad of reasons such as track, signalling and overhead wire faults, trespassers, suicides, obstructions, extreme weather and lineside fires.