On Friday, it was announced that action that has crippled Scotland’s railways could end after a deal was struck with drivers to resolve a dispute – but the Scottish Government could now be under pressure to stump up to avert action elsewhere.
Drivers’ union Aslef said newly-nationalised ScotRail had offered a 5% pay increase following talks on Thursday.
The dispute has seen a temporary timetable put in place, leading to more than 700 services being cancelled.
The new offer will see pay increase by 5%, along with more money for rest day and Sunday working, driving instructor and maternity pay, as well as a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.
According to ScotRail, 2.2% of the increase will be funded by Transport Scotland – which said the cash was already in its budget because of an earlier dispute with the TSSA and Unite unions last year – with the remaining 2.8% coming from ScotRail’s coffers.
But issues on the rail network may continue in the coming weeks, with Aslef due to put the deal to its executive committee on Wednesday before then going to its members, and ScotRail saying it could take up to 10 days to return services to normal.
On 23 May, ScotRail introduced a temporary timetable to provide greater certainty and reliability for customers, then on 28 May, following feedback from customers, local businesses, and others, the train operator introduced additional late evening services on Friday and Saturday nights.The train operator has now confirmed that from Monday (June 13), it will extend these additional services to include Monday-Thursday, meaning they will now operate Monday-Saturday.
The additional services will be on the following routes:
Glasgow Central – Ayr
Glasgow Central – Gourock
Glasgow Central – East Kilbride
Glasgow Central – Neilston
Glasgow Queen Street - Stirling
Glasgow Queen Street – Edinburgh Waverley
Edinburgh Waverley – North Berwick
Edinburgh Waverley – Kirkcaldy
Edinburgh Waverley - Dunfermline
Edinburgh Waverley – Stirling
Aberdeen – Inverurie
Customers will be able to find the details of these services on the ScotRail app and at www.scotrail.co.uk from Friday (June 10).
The train operator is also reviewing changes it can make to rural services in Inverness and will provide an update as soon as possible.
David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “While running a temporary timetable is frustrating, it’s encouraging that we have made progress with driver pay talks, and I’m pleased we can extend the use of late-night services for customers.
“We have listened to the feedback from customers and businesses and have acted.“The temporary timetable is providing customers with greater certainty and reliability as we seek to reach agreement with ASLEF.”
The additional late-night trains that will now operate Monday to Friday are:Monday - Friday
23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr
23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock
23:24 Gourock to Glasgow Central
21:47 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride
22:28 East Kilbride to Glasgow Central
23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride
23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston
22:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley
22:45 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street
23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley
23:46 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street
23:14 Edinburgh Waverley to North Berwick
23:00 Edinburgh Waverley to Kirkcaldy
23:18 Edinburgh Waverley to Dunfermline Town
22:36 Stirling to Edinburgh Waverley
23:30 Edinburgh Waverley to Stirling
23:22 Glasgow Queen St to Stirling
20:58 Aberdeen to Inverurie
21:29 Inverurie to Aberdeen
22:49 Aberdeen to Inverurie
The additional late-night services which have been in operation on Saturdays since 29 May are:Saturday
22:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley
22:45 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street
23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley
23:46 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street
23:14 Edinburgh Waverley to North Berwick
23:01 Edinburgh Waverley to Kirkcaldy
23:18 Edinburgh Waverley to Dunfermline Town
22:36 Stirling to Edinburgh Waverley
23:32 Edinburgh Waverley to Stirling
23:22 Glasgow Queen Street to Stirling
20:58 Aberdeen to Inverurie
21:29 Inverurie to Aberdeen
22:49 Aberdeen to Inverurie
23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr
23:24 Gourock to Glasgow Central
23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock
21:57 East Kilbride to Glasgow Central
22:28 East Kilbride to Glasgow Central
23:18 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride
23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston