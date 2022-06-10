On Friday, it was announced that action that has crippled Scotland’s railways could end after a deal was struck with drivers to resolve a dispute – but the Scottish Government could now be under pressure to stump up to avert action elsewhere.

Drivers’ union Aslef said newly-nationalised ScotRail had offered a 5% pay increase following talks on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dispute has seen a temporary timetable put in place, leading to more than 700 services being cancelled.

ScotRail has confirmed that it will extend the use of late-night services, following a review of the temporary timetable.

The new offer will see pay increase by 5%, along with more money for rest day and Sunday working, driving instructor and maternity pay, as well as a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.

According to ScotRail, 2.2% of the increase will be funded by Transport Scotland – which said the cash was already in its budget because of an earlier dispute with the TSSA and Unite unions last year – with the remaining 2.8% coming from ScotRail’s coffers.

But issues on the rail network may continue in the coming weeks, with Aslef due to put the deal to its executive committee on Wednesday before then going to its members, and ScotRail saying it could take up to 10 days to return services to normal.

On 23 May, ScotRail introduced a temporary timetable to provide greater certainty and reliability for customers, then on 28 May, following feedback from customers, local businesses, and others, the train operator introduced additional late evening services on Friday and Saturday nights.The train operator has now confirmed that from Monday (June 13), it will extend these additional services to include Monday-Thursday, meaning they will now operate Monday-Saturday.

The additional services will be on the following routes:

Glasgow Central – Ayr

Glasgow Central – Gourock

Glasgow Central – East Kilbride

Glasgow Central – Neilston

Glasgow Queen Street - Stirling

Glasgow Queen Street – Edinburgh Waverley

Edinburgh Waverley – North Berwick

Edinburgh Waverley – Kirkcaldy

Edinburgh Waverley - Dunfermline

Edinburgh Waverley – Stirling

Aberdeen – Inverurie

Customers will be able to find the details of these services on the ScotRail app and at www.scotrail.co.uk from Friday (June 10).

The train operator is also reviewing changes it can make to rural services in Inverness and will provide an update as soon as possible.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “While running a temporary timetable is frustrating, it’s encouraging that we have made progress with driver pay talks, and I’m pleased we can extend the use of late-night services for customers.

“We have listened to the feedback from customers and businesses and have acted.“The temporary timetable is providing customers with greater certainty and reliability as we seek to reach agreement with ASLEF.”

The additional late-night trains that will now operate Monday to Friday are:Monday - Friday

23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr

23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock

23:24 Gourock to Glasgow Central

21:47 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride

22:28 East Kilbride to Glasgow Central

23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride

23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston

22:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley

22:45 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street

23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley

23:46 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street

23:14 Edinburgh Waverley to North Berwick

23:00 Edinburgh Waverley to Kirkcaldy

23:18 Edinburgh Waverley to Dunfermline Town

22:36 Stirling to Edinburgh Waverley

23:30 Edinburgh Waverley to Stirling

23:22 Glasgow Queen St to Stirling

20:58 Aberdeen to Inverurie

21:29 Inverurie to Aberdeen

22:49 Aberdeen to Inverurie

The additional late-night services which have been in operation on Saturdays since 29 May are:Saturday

22:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley

22:45 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street

23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley

23:46 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street

23:14 Edinburgh Waverley to North Berwick

23:01 Edinburgh Waverley to Kirkcaldy

23:18 Edinburgh Waverley to Dunfermline Town

22:36 Stirling to Edinburgh Waverley

23:32 Edinburgh Waverley to Stirling

23:22 Glasgow Queen Street to Stirling

20:58 Aberdeen to Inverurie

21:29 Inverurie to Aberdeen

22:49 Aberdeen to Inverurie

23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr

23:24 Gourock to Glasgow Central

23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock

21:57 East Kilbride to Glasgow Central

22:28 East Kilbride to Glasgow Central

23:18 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride