Safety inspections are being carried out between Carrbridge and Inverness with a number of ScotRail services disrupted.

The Perth to Inverness line has been closed with services between Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness revised as a result of the inspections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail confirmed all stations between Perth and Inverness will not be served and a number of rail replacement buses were available.

Citylink ticket acceptance is now in place.

A number of staff absences due to illness also impacted services this morning with services between Inverness and Wick have pulled from the schedule after a member of on-train staff fell ill.

The 2pm Inverness to Wick services has been withdrawn.