ScotRail confirms disruption on Highland Main Line due to safety inspections

Passengers face disruption this morning with services cancelled on the Highland Main Line.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 9:17 am

Safety inspections are being carried out between Carrbridge and Inverness with a number of ScotRail services disrupted.

The Perth to Inverness line has been closed with services between Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness revised as a result of the inspections.

ScotRail confirmed all stations between Perth and Inverness will not be served and a number of rail replacement buses were available.

Citylink ticket acceptance is now in place.

A number of staff absences due to illness also impacted services this morning with services between Inverness and Wick have pulled from the schedule after a member of on-train staff fell ill.

The 2pm Inverness to Wick services has been withdrawn.

A number of services face disruption
