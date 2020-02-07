ScotRail conductor chased Edinburgh-bound train after it left station without him

A ScotRail conductor had to run after his train after it started to leave Rosyth station without him, The Scotsman has learned.

The man was able to leap aboard as the Edinburgh-bound commuter service pulled out of the platform.

The train operator is investigating whether a miscommunication between the conductor and driver caused the incident.

Bewildered passengers alerted ScotRail via social media and one is believed to have recorded footage of the bizarre scenes.

The incident on Monday morning involved a train comprised of old-fashioned carriages with manually operated “slam” doors, hauled by a separate locomotive.

On such trains, the conductor is supposed to signal to the driver to leave a station using a green flag, rather than by pressing a button on other ScotRail trains.

An industry source said the conductor had gone to shut a door that was not properly closed when the train, which was said to be “full and standing”, started to move.

They said the conductor should have activated a brake that let air out of the system, which would have prevented the train from moving while he closed the door.

The source said: “A door was on the catch. He walked back to get the door but the driver drove away.

“He had to run a coach and a half to jump on to the moving train.”

Another source: “There would have to have been some indication from the conductor to the driver.”

ScotRail said: “We can confirm an operational incident took place on Monday morning, and a full investigation is under way.

“The train began to move while the conductor was still on the platform.

“The conductor then boarded the train while it was moving at low speed.

“The rest is under investigation. CCTV footage will be viewed to establish exactly what happened.

“It is a green flag which is used to dispatch those services.”

A spokesperson for the Office of Rail and Road, which regulates safety, said: “For this type of train, flags are one of the accepted methods of communication between driver and conductor.

“Whistles aren’t, and are only used to inform passengers it’s too late to board and to stand back.

“We are aware ScotRail is investigating, although I’m informed the conductor was able to board the train once the driver had realised the error.”