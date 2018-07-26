ScotRail commuters hit by 40C rail temperature

Have your say

ScotRail commuters suffered disruption tonight after trains forced to slow to 20mph on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line when rail temperature hit 40C.

The speed restriction was imposed by Network Rail to prevent trains damaging the track near Winchburgh in West Lothian.

Services between Edinburgh and Dunblane were also affected.

Several trains were cancelled and others delayed by nearly 15 minutes.

ScotRail said: "Due to a speed restriction because of high track temperatures between Edinburgh Park and Linlithgow, disruption is expected until 8pm."

The disruption came as temperatures hit 26C in places such as Edinburgh and Stirling, and 25C in Glasgow and Perth.

