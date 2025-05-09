Move will return restrictions to pre-pandemic hours

ScotRail’s alcohol ban will be scaled back to after 9pm from June 2, its Scottish Government owners announced on Friday.

The train operator also plans to resume alcohol sales on trains on some routes later.

A blanket ban on drinking alcohol introduced in 2020 during the Covid pandemic will revert back to the original restriction between 9pm and 10am that came into force in 2012.

Councillors will discuss ScotRail's plans to reduce opening hours of ticket offices including four in Fife. (Pic: John Devlin) | John Devlin/The Scotsman

Relaxation of the rules, which was signalled by First Minister John Swinney on Tuesday, followed ScotRail chiefs and transport unions saying the ban was unenforceable and widely flouted.

However, there have also been fears that any loosening of the restrictions could increase anti-social behaviour when the safety of passengers, especially women and girls, is seen as of prime concern.

A Transport Scotland-led working group that decided on the change has also agreed other restrictions may be introduced by ScotRail and British Transport Police (BTP), such as for large sporting events or concerts.

The group will also consider further whether measures to combat anti-social behaviour can be strengthened.

There have been calls in the past for football-style banning orders from trains and stations.

In an email to staff, ScotRail commercial director Claire Dickie said: “We will resume the sale of alcohol on some of our services.

“This won’t happen on June 2, as work is underway on staff training and will take some time to complete.”

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “I welcome the working group’s swift and decisive approach to determining the date the changes will be made to the alcohol ban.

“It is by working collectively with those staff on the frontline and policy makers who understand the issues at heart that we can develop a meaningful and practical approach to tackle anti-social behaviour on Scotland’s railway.”

BTP Scotland's Chief Superintendent Lorna McEwan said: “Anti-social behaviour remains a key priority for us.

“This working group will allow us to identify opportunities to tackle it through joint-working with key partners, so we can collectively make Scotland’s railway safer for everyone.”

Kevin Lindsay, Scotland secretary of train drivers’ union Aslef, said: “We welcome the changes to the restriction on drinking alcohol on ScotRail trains.

“The lifting of this restriction should be backed up by a more visible presence of BTP on trains and at stations.”

Gordon Martin, from the RMT, ScotRail’s main union, said: “Rail workers are on the frontline and face threats and assaults on a daily basis.

“We welcome any efforts by ScotRail and the Scottish Government to address anti-social behaviour on trains and on railway property.

“This now includes there being active consideration of how legislation can increase protections for rail workers including stronger punishments for perpetrators.”

Gary Kelly, organiser for the TSSA union, which represents ScotRail office staff, said: "The alcohol ban was appropriate during Covid, but has outlived its use.”

The decision was made just days after ScotRail managing director Joanna Maguire admitted the blanket alcohol ban on trains could not be enforced by staff, as she suggested the policy had not had an impact on anti-social behaviour.

Ms Maguire told Holyrood’s net zero, energy and transport committee late last month: “The position of ScotRail is we cannot in fact enforce the ban as it is not a matter of law, our staff cannot enforce it.

“Our position is if staff are on a train, they cannot intervene and ask people not to drink.