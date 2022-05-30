ScotRail admit fans may not be able to get the last train home if attending Scotland v Ukraine

Scotland face Ukraine in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Wednesday night – with a 7:45 kick off.

ScotRail have announced details of their temporary timetable for supporters attending the game with extra services to and from Mount Florida – however many services will stop running before the game concludes.

However, fans travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow will have less than 45 minutes from the full time whistle blowing finishing to make it to Glasgow Queen Street to get the last train home, with the last train to Edinburgh leaving at 10:15pm.

ScotRail admitted in a post on social media that it was unlikely fans travelling through from Edinburgh at the game would be able to get the train home writing: “The last train to Edinburgh from Glasgow Queen St is 2215, on which those attending the match will be unable to travel.”

The last train to Stirling is at 7:49pm, four minutes after the Scotland match kicks off, with the last train serving Gourock leaving at 10:06pm.

The last train to Ayr is at 10pm with the last train to Perth leaving Glasgow 8 minutes before the Scotland game kicks off at 7:37pm.

Many football fans will be unable to get the last train home

Services stop running from Mount Florida just before midnight.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We know this is a massive match for the Scottish national team and we are looking forward to helping supporters travel to Hampden to play their part in the occasion. It's an honour to welcome Ukraine fans to Glasgow.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support fans travelling to the games by adding additional services where we can and more seats to trains where possible. The temporary timetable will still be in place, so it is important that fans plan ahead to make sure they are aware of their options for both getting into the city, and for completing their journey home.

“Regular commuters who travel home from Glasgow on the line via Mount Florida should be aware that services will be much busier than normal on Wednesday night with fans heading to the match.”

In an online statement, they said: “We're urging Scotland fans to plan ahead for Wednesday's match against Ukraine, with our temporary timetable still in place.

“We'll be running some extra services to/from Mount Florida, as well as adding more carriages on trains serving Mount Florida and Kings Park.

“Supporters heading to the game should allow extra time for travel as services will be busy. Buying return tickets to Mount Florida in advance will help avoid additional queuing on the day.

“Visiting Ukraine fans taking the train should use services to/from Mount Florida.

"We'd also like to remind regular customers that trains from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida and Kings Park will be much busier than normal prior to the game.

“To help everyone’s journey go smoothly we will have extra staff on hand to help customers.