ScotRail: Aberdeen trains delayed after driver falls ill

Services from the city to Montrose, Edinburgh and Glasgow are thought to be impacted.

In a tweet, the rail operator told followers: “Unfortunately we have had reports of a driver taken ill on a service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"An ambulance is on site.”

They added: “Aberdeen to Montrose/Edinburgh and Glasgow will be delayed/revised.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.