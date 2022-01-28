Scotland's weather: Storm Malik sees wind warning for east coast upgraded to amber

The Met Office says Storm Malik will hit Scotland between 7am and 3pm on Saturday, January 29, bringing disruption across eastern Scotland.

The forecaster says road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, leading to longer journey times and some cancellations

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some roads and bridges likely to close, with a good chance of power cuts.

The strong winds could bring disruption and closures.

The Met Office said of the warning: “An area of very strong west or northwest winds will cross Scotland on Saturday morning in association with Storm Malik before easing during the afternoon.

"The strongest winds are expected in the east of Scotland later in the morning.

"Gusts of widely 50-60 mph are likely with a short period of gusts in excess of 75 mph, particularly for Moray and north Aberdeenshire as well as the Lothians.”

An additional yellow warning for wind is still in place across Scotland and northern England from 6pm on Sunday until 12pm on Monday.