Scotland weather warnings: Heavy rain set to continue into weekend

Three more days of heavy rain warnings across much of Scotland threaten further flooding after homes, roads and another rail line were engulfed.

Yellow – be aware – alerts extending until the end of Saturday have been issued along with flood warnings for Moray and Speyside.

A spectacular lightning strike captured from Calton Hill in Edinburgh

Lesser flood alerts are in force for 12 areas across Scotland away from the West Coast. They came as drivers and rail passengers suffered disruption from flooding, including in Edinburgh, Fife and the Highlands.

The Met Office has extended its thunderstorm warning for up to 30mm of rain across the North-east and eastern Highlands until 7am today.

READ MORE: 14 pictures show the damage caused by floods as heavy rain batters parts of Scotland

A further warning of similar downpours follows tomorrow for most of the country south from Aberdeen.

A third alert for up to 40mm of rain will be in force for the whole of Saturday over all of Scotland away from the Highlands and Islands.

Flood warnings, issued where flooding is imminent, cover Sluggan to Dulnain Bridge, Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay, Boat O’Brig to Spey Viaduct, Aberlour, Craigellachie and Dandaleith, and Dallas to Doual Bridge.

Richard Brown, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency said: “Further unsettled weather is expected across Scotland on Friday and Saturday which may result in flooding.We would encourage the public to remain vigilant, especially in areas susceptible to flooding.”

Trains were halted between Carrbridge and Inverness by flooding at Slochd. Parts of the Glasgow-Oban/Mallaig line remain closed until next week by a landslip near Crianlarich, with a nearby section of the West Highland Way also washed away.

Doug Carmichael, chairman of the Friends of the West Highland Lines, said: “The landslips and flooding could not have come at a worst time.

“The Oban line in particular has already this summer seen overcrowded trains.”

Flooding delayed traffic on the Queensferry Crossing, and in Fife and Edinburgh. St Cuthbert’s Church, off Lothian Road, was evacuated after a suspected lightning strike.