Scotland weather: Travel disruption amid severe snow and ice alerts

A weather warning for snow and ice is in place for the whole of Scotland today.

A yellow - “be aware” - severe weather alert has been issued by the Met Office between 9pm Sunday 10 March until 10am Monday 11 March.

Forecasters said some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services to be expected.

At the time of writing, Traffic Scotland reported delays on the Edinburgh Bypass, M8, M80, M74, and A737.

Temperatures in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen are expected to fall as low as 3C this morning.

Stock image. Snow and ice alerts are in place across the country

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “A band of rain, sleet and snow, accompanied by gusty winds, will move eastwards across Northern Ireland during the early hours of Sunday and then continue into Scotland and parts of northern England.

“Where snow falls, 1 to 3cm are likely, whilst on ground above 200m, 2 to 5cm is likely, and above 400m, accumulations will be higher and close to 5 to 10cm in some places.