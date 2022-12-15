News you can trust since 1817
Scotland weather: Passengers told 'half full' toilets cannot be used on Edinburgh to US United flight after equipment freezes

Passengers were initially told they could not use the toilets on a direct flight from Edinburgh to the United States after freezing temperatures prevented the lavatories from being emptied.

By Russell Jackson
4 minutes ago
The Scotsman understands the trucks that were due to service the toilets on a United Airlines flight (UA37), originally due to depart at 9:10am on Wednesday morning from Edinburgh Airport, were frozen after temperatures plunged overnight in the Scottish capital.

Passengers were told via an announcement in the terminal to use the bathroom before boarding.

The flight had been bound for Newark – situated about 16 miles from midtown Manhattan, just west of New York city. The journey time from Edinburgh to the New Jersey destination is about seven hours.

A Delta Air Lines flight has been impacted by the freezing temperatures at Edinburgh Airport. Picture: Delta Air Lines
Passengers were initially told via a loud speaker announcement the flight would have to be diverted in mid-air if passengers need to use the toilets on-board.

A low of -7C was recorded at Edinburgh Airport at 7am on Wednesday as Scotland shivers through an extended cold snap.

The terminal announcement said: “If anyone needs the bathroom, please use the bathroom before boarding the aircraft. This will [allow] us to get to Newark without having to divert.”

The announcer added: "The lavatories are half full, so we are asking customers if they need the bathroom, to use the bathroom now before we actually board. Thank you.”

The service trucks at the airport involved in the incident are managed by ground equipment handler Swissport.

Other flights from Edinburgh Airport were also delayed on Wednesday and Thursday mornings due to frozen service equipment.

United said in a statement: “Prior to the departure of United flight 37 (Edinburgh – New York/Newark) today, frozen and inoperable equipment caused a flight delay. The flight eventually departed Edinburgh Airport at 10:57am (local time).”

The toilets were understood to be working and accessible to customers throughout the flight by the time the plane departed.

A Swissport spokesperson said: “We apologise to the affected passengers on this flight. Unfortunately, the continuing severe weather has created some challenges for our teams. We understand this is a frustrating situation and we’re working closely with our airline and airport partners to mitigate these issues as soon as possible."

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: "Our teams are working to support handling agents who carry out this function on behalf of their contracted airlines."

