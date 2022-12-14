Passengers have been told they cannot use the toilets on a direct flight from Edinburgh to New York due to freezing temperatures.

The Scotsman understands the trucks that were due to service the toilets on Delta Air Lines flight DL209, originally due to depart at 10:50am on Wednesday morning from Edinburgh Airport, were frozen after temperatures plunged overnight in the Scottish capital.

Passengers were told via an announcement in the terminal to use the bathroom before boarding.

The flight time from Edinburgh to New York is about seven hours and 50 minutes.

A Delta Air Lines flight has been impacted by the freezing temperatures at Edinburgh Airport. Picture: Delta Air Lines

Passengers have been told the flight would have to be diverted in mid-air if passengers need to use the toilets on-board, which were not able to be emptied.

A low of -7C was recorded at Edinburgh Airport at 7am as Scotland shivers through an extended cold snap.

The terminal announcement said: “If anyone needs the bathroom, please use the bathroom before boarding the aircraft. This will [allow] us to get to New York without having to divert.”

The announcer added: "The lavatories are half full, so we are asking customers if they need the bathroom, to use the bathroom now before we actually board. Thank you.”

The service trucks at the airport involved in the incident are managed by ground equipment handler Swissport.

Flight DL209 has been delayed by at least an hour. The service is now due to leave Edinburgh Airport at 11.50am.

