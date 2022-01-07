BEAR Scotland launched a large fleet of gritters across Scotland to tackle snowy and icy conditions after much of Scotland was coated in snow on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Tweeting this morning, Traffic Scotland pointed out that a ‘musical theme’ for the gritters could be seen ‘keeping the roads moving’ in south Scotland.

Many of the gritting machines treating the southern Scotland roads possess names, including Gritney Spears, Spready Mercury, Licence to Chill and I Want to Break Freeze.

The music-themed gritters across the south of Scotland following the snow fall.

In February this year, the likes of Sir Andy Flurry, Lew-Ice Capaldi and Gritter Thunberg gained such a following that an online tracker showing their movements clocked up to more than 100,000 hits a day.

The latest names to join the 230-strong fleet include Sled Zeppelin, William Wall-ice and Gonnae Snow Dae That.

An ice yellow warning issued by the Met Office remains in place across parts of Scotland until 11.59pm on Friday with icy surfaces leading to an increased chance for accidents and injuries.

The Trunk Road Gritter Tracker shows the large amount of gritters on the go in Scotland following the snow fall (Photo: Traffic Scotland).

Traffic Scotland has urged motorists to drive safe.

To keep tabs on your own route, and your favourite gritter names, you can follow the Traffic Scotland tracker.

The Trunk Road Gritter Tracker page provides live tracking of gritters on the trunk road network.

It displays the current location of gritters and a trail with an age range for where gritters have previously passed along the trunk routes across Scotland.

