The £10 fee visitors entering Scotland will have to pay from April next year

The electronic travel authorisation will apply to all visitors entering Scottish airports from overseas, including European nationals, from April 2025

A scheme requiring people visiting Scotland without a visa to pay £10 will be expanded to include travellers from most countries from November, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced.

The Conservative government introduced the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system in November last year for people entering or transiting through any part of the UK without legal residence rights or a visa.

ETAs, which cost £10, have been required for nationals of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

By April 2025, all visitors who do not need a visa will need an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) to travel to the UK. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Ms Cooper announced on Tuesday the scheme will open up in November for all other nationals, except Europeans, and be required for entry from January 8, 2025. The programme will by extended to European nationals in March 2025, and be a travel requirement for them from April 2, 2025.

All international visitors, including those from EU countries as well as Commonwealth nations, including Australia and Canada, who are flying into Scottish airports such as Edinburgh and Glasgow will be required to pay for an ETA.

In a written statement laid before the House of Commons, Ms Cooper wrote: “Once fully rolled out, the ETA scheme will close the current gap in advance permissions and mean that for the first time, we will have a comprehensive understanding of those travelling to the UK.”

ETAs are digitally linked to a traveller’s passport. The Home Office said they ensure “more robust security checks are carried out before people begin their journey to the UK”, which helps prevent “abuse of our immigration system”.

Each ETA permits multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time over two years, or until the holder’s passport expires if that is sooner. Heathrow airport blamed the ETA scheme for a 90,000 drop in transfer passenger numbers on routes included in the system since it was launched.

It described the programme as “devastating for our hub competitiveness” and urged the UK government to “review” the inclusion of airside transit passengers.

Ms Cooper also announced the introduction of a visa requirement for all visitors from Jordan from 3pm on Tuesday due to breaches of visitor rules. Jordanian nationals will no longer be able to travel to the UK with an ETA.

A four-week “transition period” will be in place for travellers who already hold an ETA and have confirmed travel bookings.

Ms Cooper wrote: “We are taking this action due to an increase in the number of Jordanian nationals travelling to the UK for purposes other than what is permitted under visitor rules since the visa requirement was lifted in February 2024.

“This has included a significant and sustained increase in asylum claims, and high rates of refusals at the border due to people travelling without the intention of visiting for a permitted purpose.”

This has “added significantly to operational pressures at the border”, Ms Cooper wrote.