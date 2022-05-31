ScotRail announced a temporary timetable last week, cancelling 700 services and resulting in last trains across the country being brought forward.

While additional services were due to run between Glasgow and Mount Florida, the station nearest Hampden Park stadium, on the day of the match on Wednesday, final services to most of Scotland’s major cities were scheduled to leave before the game even kicks off.

Latest ScotRail services

Scotland's World Cup play-off against Ukraine takes place at Hampden.

ScotRail announced on Monday evening that it has now scheduled late-night services between Glasgow and Edinburgh and other destinations in the central belt.

The latest service to Edinburgh had been due to depart Glasgow Queen Street station at 10.15pm on June 1, but will now leave at 11.45pm.

The last trains from Glasgow to Stirling, Ayr, Gourock, East Kilbride and Neilston will also leave after 11pm.

The final trains to Dundee and Aberdeen will leave Glasgow Queen Street at 7.45pm on Wednesday, while the latest anyone can return to Dumfries from Glasgow Central would be 7.13pm, according to the ScotRail website.

Those hoping to head from Glasgow to Inverness will be unable to do so after 7.07pm and those wanting to return to Perth will need to make the 7.37pm service.

Bus services to Hampden

There are a number of buses that can get those attending the game to or around Hampden. A series of buses such as the 57, 38 and more can take passengers to the southside however, an express service will be in operation from Glasgow City Centre to Hampden prior to the game.

The First Bus Hampden Express X31 will start from 6pm and take passengers to the game, running every 10 minutes.

A single is £3.20, with a return costing £5. Children can buy a return to £2.50, with a return costing £1.50.

Pick up points for the service are from Union Street, outside O’Neill’s) , Ingram Street, Glassford Street and Stockwell Street.