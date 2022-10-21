ScotRail has confirmed members of the RMT trade union take part in a day of strike action on Saturday, 29 October, the second day of strike action by members following industrial action on Monday, 10 October as part of a pay dispute.

There will be no service except on three routes linking Milngavie with Glasgow and Edinburgh, and connecting Glasgow and South Lanarkshire.

ScotRail have warned of widespread disruption with limited services running on a small number of routes, and rugby fans heading to Scotland’s first autumn international match against Australia have been urged to consider alternative arrangements as a result of limited services.

On the day of strike action, 29 October, ScotRail has confirmed it will only be able to operate a limited service between 07.30 and 18.30 on three routes. The routes will be:

Milngavie – Edinburgh Waverley via Glasgow Queen Street Low Level (half hourly service). Glasgow Central – Lanark (hourly service). Glasgow Central – Larkhall (hourly service).

The train operator is only able to provide this very limited service due to the number of contingency staff required to cover the shifts of those on strike with more than 2,000 ScotRail employees such as conductors, ticket examiners, hospitality, station staff (including train dispatch), engineering depot staff, train presentation, supervisors, resource co-ordinators, and CCTV operators will be taking part in the RMT strike action.

Earlier this week, Network Rail members of the RMT trade union announced they will take part in 24-hour strike action on Thursday, 3 November, Saturday, 5 November, and Monday, 7 November.

While ScotRail staff are not involved in the strike, it will have a major knock-on effect on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action will involve Network Rail staff in Scotland.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re really disappointed that the dispute with the RMT remains ongoing, given the strength of the improved pay offer ScotRail made.

“Further strike action has a damaging effect on railway’s recovery at a time when we should be encouraging more people to travel. Instead, our customers are being severely impacted and our staff losing out through lost wages.

“Regrettably, we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services on Saturday, 29 October, and customers should expect significant disruption to services due to the large proportion of ScotRail staff who are members of the RMT trade union.

“We’re advising customers, including rugby fans intending to travelling to Scotland’s first autumn international at Murrayfield, to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel by train if they really need to.

“We remain open to resolving this dispute.”