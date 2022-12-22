Three island airports are closed for the second time this week as workers take strike action in a dispute over pay.

Barra, Benbecula, and Sumburgh airports are shut on Thursday after members of the Unite union walked out.

Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said that Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will be open from 1pm to 7.45pm and Kirkwall Airport on Orkney will open from 7.15am to 1pm, and only for inter-island flights.

The other Hial airports at Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree, Wick and John O’Groats are operating as normal.

Thursday’s walk-out comes after workers took strike action on Monday.

The industrial action comes after the union members rejected the 5% pay rise they have been offered, with almost three quarters (73.5%) backing strike action in a ballot.

Inglis Lyon, Hial managing director, previously apologised for the disruption.

He said: “We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience to our airline partners, passengers, and local communities that this action will cause.

“Against the backdrop of unprecedented financial pressures, we presented an enhanced pay offer to colleagues that maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy, which Hial is bound by.

“We recognise the challenges colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis. However, the claim for a rise of at least RPI is unrealistic, and any further offer must be met from cost savings within existing budgets.

“We will continue dialogue with the trade unions in an attempt to avoid further industrial action.”