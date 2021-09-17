Scotland not to follow England in relaxing Covid tests for returning travellers

The decision follows UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcing fully-vaccinated passengers will not need to take a pre-departure test before returning to England from non-red list countries from Monday October 4.

South of the Border, the day two PCR test required after arrival will also be replaced with a cheaper lateral flow test from the end of October, in time for school half-term breaks there.

The Scottish Government sai: “A UK Government decision to implement proposals to remove the requirement for a pre-departure test in England and to use lateral flow tests on day two have not been adopted at this stage in Scotland due to significant concerns at the impact on public health.

The last changes to the travel list came into force on August 30. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

“The testing of international travellers, both before and after travel, is an important part of our border health surveillance to minimise the risk of importing variants of concern.”

“The Scottish Government aims to maintain a four nations approach to international travel restrictions, but will need to carefully consider the risks associated with aligning with the UK Government.”

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We have concerns that the UK Government’s proposals to remove the requirement for a pre-departure test for some travellers will weaken our ability to protect the public health of Scotland’s communities.

"While we want to maintain a four-nations approach to these matters, we need to consider urgently their implications.”

Mr Shapps said the changes were part of a new “simplified system”.

It would “replace the current approach with a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world - striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority”.

It will be known as “red list and rest of world”.

Mr Shapps also announced eight countries and territories would be taken off the red list from 4am next Wednesday - Turkey, Pakistan, Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya.

Mike Owens, a global sales trader at investment bank Saxo Markets, said: "Airlines have been working hard to restore flight capacity, with Ryanair and Wizz having recently reached 2019 levels – this should help keep ticket prices low for the rest of the year.

"However, the industry is anticipating very strong demand for Easter and summer 2022, which could see the cost of travel rise."

Mr Shapps said: “Today’s changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system.

"One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry.

“Public health has always been at the heart of our international travel policy and with more than 8 in 10 adults vaccinated in the UK, we are now able to introduce a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape.”

Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee said: “The easing of travel restrictions is a good step forward.

"By reducing complexity and the cost of testing, this should encourage more people to travel this winter and allow airports to see a further uplift in passenger numbers.”

However, she said it still meant “a more onerous approach to travel than our European competitors”.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, which represents carriers, said: “This is a positive step which moves us much closer to the reopening of UK aviation and provides greater reassurance to passengers desperate to travel.

However, he added: “The insistence on keeping day two testing still leaves us as an outlier across Europe, given most EU countries long ago removed this as a requirement for vaccinated passengers, and it is unclear why the UK has chosen to remain a special case.

"Until all restrictions are removed for the fully vaccinated, the recovery can never be complete.”

Today’s announcement follows the last changes which took effect on August 30 which added Canada, the Azores, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland to the green “traffic light” list, where travellers do not have to quarantine on arrival in Scotland.

However, Montenegro and Thailand were added to the red list, where travellers have to pay to stay in quarantine hotels for ten days after arrival.

The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association, which represents travel agents, today urged a “speedy” announcement from the Scottish Government to simplify the system.

President Joanne Dooey said: “If the traffic lights system is simplified, then, at last, the UK can release the handbrake on travel.

"The traffic light system ought to have been simple, but the endlessly-changing meanings of the traffic lights and the additions of sub categories meant that no one could keep up with the constant modifications and variations.

"Traveller confidence has been at rock bottom.

"Simplifying this into red and green will be a far better system for UK travellers.

"We would like to see the PCR test replaced by lateral flow, with those testing positing at this stage having a PCR test which can then be used for sequencing to identify any emerging variant.

"We need them to make this announcement now so that hard working Scots have time to book holidays for the October schools’ break.”

