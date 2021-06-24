Latest countries added to Scotland's green list for international travel.

The easing follows the latest review of the ‘traffic light’ risk warning system for international travel which came into effect on 17 May.

What does the green list mean?

People returning to England, Scotland and Wales from countries and territories on the ‘green list’ will not have to quarantine but will still have to follow rules around testing.

Travellers returning from green list countries must take a PCR test on day two.

Which countries are now on Scotland’s green list?

The new additions which have been made to the international travel green list for Scotland include Malta, Madeira and the Balearics.

However, there will be close monitoring of the position in the Balearics over the next three weeks ahead of the next review point.

Other additions to an expanded green travel list include the Caribbean nations of Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Dominica and Grenada; and the UK overseas territories of Anguilla and Montserrat, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Pitcairn, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Current green list countries are: Australia, New Zealand, Brunei Darussalam, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

When can I travel to the new green list countries?

The latest changes come into effect at 4am on June 30, meaning that Scots can jet off to these countries then without worrying about quarantining when they come back (provided that the countries are still on the list).

Airlines are also expected to announce new routes and flights from Scotland to the new green list countries in Europe soon.

The latest analysis of international travel restrictions has seen no change to the green and red list requirements.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: “From the outset we have said caution is required regarding international travel and people should think very carefully about travelling abroad as situations can suddenly change.

“We continue to work closely with the other home nations and are cautiously supportive of exploring options for the easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from countries on the amber list - but only if the clinical advice supports it and if systems are in place to ensure the wider safety of the Scottish population.”

Which countries have been added to Scotland’s red list and what does this mean?

A number of destinations – including Tunisia and Uganda – have been added to the red list which requires managed isolation for 10 days on return.

The Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda have been added to the red list following the latest review.

Travellers currently returning from red list countries are required to enter managed isolation.

Amber list returnees which make up the the rest of countries must self-isolate at home with two PCR tests on days 2 and 8.

