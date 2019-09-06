Scotland fans risk missing Russia clash as ScotRail train is stranded after alarm is activated

Hundreds of football fans heading to Hampden for Scotland's Euro 2020 clash with Russia face missing the kick-off due to chaos on the railways.





Several services from Glasgow Central have been cancelled, delayed or revised after a "communication alarm" was activated on a train earlier this evening.

Passengers heading for the national stadium now face missing a portion of the match after being stranded on the train for over an hour.

Travellers reported trains as being "full of Scotland fans who might miss the start of the game".

A tweet from ScotRail said: "Due to the communication alarm being activated on a train between Glasgow Central and Pollokshields East, services between Glasgow Central and Neilston will be cancelled, delayed or revised."