Scotland braced for 'blizzard conditions' as heavy snow warning issued

Scotland is braced for heavy snow and strong winds with weather warnings in force across most of the country.

Authorities are warning there may be "significant disruption" to transport on Monday while "frequent lighting strikes" may interrupt power supplies.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow. Pictures: Stock images/JPImedia

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow and wind across most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday with gusts of up to 60mph and "blizzard conditions' possible.

Forecasters say that strong winds could lead to blizzard conditions while there may be up to 20cm of snow by Tuesday evening over the highest routes.

It comes after Storm Ciara battered the country with high winds and heavy rain over the weekend, which led to flooding, damage to buildings and transport disruption.

The Met Office warning states: "Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Met Office warning for Monday.

"Snow showers will occur especially over high ground, giving slight accumulations of one to three cm above 150 metres and five to 10cm above 300 metres.

"Snow will gradually build up and in a few locations, accumulations of over 20cm are possible by Tuesday evening over the highest routes in Scotland.

"The height of the snow level will vary throughout the period, but it is likely that any snow accumulations at low levels will only be temporary.

"Strong winds, gusting 50-60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow over high ground."

'Significant disruption'

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said there is the potential for "significant disruption" to travel.

He said: "It's important that people check the latest information before they set off, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.

"The Traffic Scotland service gives details of 'wind based' closures for the bridges on trunk road network, allowing people to plan ahead accordingly.

"Motorists should check Traffic Scotland before they set off to make sure that their route is available."

Over the weekend Storm Ciara caused disruption across Scotland with high winds and heavy rain.

Destruction

In Hawick in the Borders a guest house and bistro collapsed into the River Teviot on Sunday, though no-one was injured.

Footage posted on social media showed a wall of the Bridge House Guest House and Sonia's Bistro building collapsing into the fast-flowing River Teviot.

Heavy rain resulted in flooding in the Whitesands area of Dumfries, after the River Nith burst its banks.

On Saturday three people were injured after part of a pub roof collapsed in Perth.

Emergency services were called to the scene at The Venue in St John Street, Perth at around 7.25pm on Saturday.

Police said no-one was seriously injured.