Scores of passengers offer damning verdict of their Edinburgh Airport experience

A Gaelic singer has become the latest among scores of passengers to be highly critical of their experience of travelling through Scotland’s main airport.

Maighread Stiubhart, who was en route to Stornoway on Monday, described Edinburgh Airport as one of the country’s “most rundown and unpleasant” and said it looked and “felt tired, dark, dirty and dated”.

Edinburgh Airport is expected to top last year’s 15.8 million passenger record in 2025 | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

Her Facebook post met with agreement from dozens of others who posted comments, with only a handful supportive of the airport.

It comes as the latest condemnation of the state of the terminal, which is expected to top last year’s record 15.8 million passenger total - more than twice as many as Glasgow’s.

A series of negative posts published on the professional social networking service LinkedIn this summer included one from Brechin City Football Club chair Kevin Mackie, which attracted nearly 800 comments, including from business leaders, most of them critical of the airport.

There have also been criticisms of “unacceptable” delays from a travel trade boss.

Meantime, ArtMag editor Ian Sclater, who uses the airport 15-20 times a year, contacted The Scotsman this week in anger. He said: “I'm shocked that the poor service is not seen as the national disgrace it is.

“I dread returning to Edinburgh airport, which seems to go out of its way to treat incoming passengers with contempt, particularly those coming off late evening flights.”

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said in February that “just about everything you can think of needs extra capacity” as the airport embarked on a five-year programme of “very substantial investment” to keep pace with rising passenger numbers.

He said in May that “huge amounts” of extra capacity were being added by larger aircraft, more frequent flights and new routes.

Planned improvements include extra aircraft stands, more flight departure gates and an expansion of the terminal.

In her post, Ms Stiubhart said: “Edinburgh Airport really is an embarrassment and whilst I could just force myself to endure it and not risk the usual social media backlash, I feel that speaking out is the least I can do.

“For so many visitors, this is their first impression of Scotland, and what a miserable, joyless introduction it is.

“The place feels and looks tired, dark, dirty and dated. The ceilings are low and industrial, the lighting is gloomy, the whole space is claustrophobic and seems designed to drain rather than uplift.

“The carpets are worn, the seating areas are grim, and everything just feels very neglected, as though no one has cared enough to make it even remotely welcoming.

“It’s such a shame because Scotland is a stunning, vibrant country with so much warmth and character, yet here, at one of its main gateways, you get the opposite: a dreary, soulless space that does nothing to reflect the spirit of the nation. We really deserve better than this.”

Among those who responded to her post, Michael Curran said: “Yes indeed, Edinburgh Airport is a disgrace. It's letting Scotland down, big time.” Jacqueline Regan said: “Totally agree - awful airport. Dirty, run down and claustrophobic.”

Eliza Calder said: “I couldn’t agree more, every time I come back home to my own country - I’m absolutely dismayed at the state of Edinburgh airport.”

David Sharman said: “It really is an embarrassment. Compared to most other European airports, it feels dated and unwelcoming.” Martin Flett said: “I used to feel just the same every time I flew back to Edinburgh from Europe. Doesn't give a good first impression of the country for sure.”

However, some comments were more supportive. Lesley Malone said: “I quite like it”, while Helga Hosenrunter said: “I have always enjoyed and had no problems” and Peter Semple said: “I like Edinburgh Airport, don’t think it’s bad at all.”

Among those who added comments to the LinkedIn posts this summer, Professor Murray Roberts, a marine biologist at University of Edinburgh, told The Scotsman: “Edinburgh deserves so much better. I travel a lot and Edinburgh is now by some way the least welcoming and dirtiest airport I travel through. First impressions matter."

Another passenger, former whisky industry executive John Jenkins, said: "The biggest issues with Edinburgh Airport relate to the arrival experience.

“I see many people struggle up steep, poorly-lit stairs in crowded conditions between the tarmac and passport control.

“Before expanding, I think the airport should modernise its facilities and demonstrate that it can cope adequately with the existing passenger numbers."

Malcolm Garrity, managing director of West Winds Renewables, said: “It would not take much for some manager to take a trip to a small to medium-sized European airport to pick up some ‘best practice’ hints and implement them at no real cost to the shambles that is Edinburgh Airport.”

However, the airport said nearly nine in ten of the thousands of passengers it surveyed were happy with the operation.

Its spokesperson said: “Constructive feedback is essential to our growth, and we value the insights we receive from our passengers.

“In 2024, we engaged directly with more than 55,000 of our 15.8 million passengers, achieving an overall satisfaction rate of nearly 90 per cent.

“Each month, we survey around 8,000 passengers and act on that feedback, and we’re proud that the vast majority of responses are positive.

“Our infrastructure has evolved alongside our growing passenger numbers, and we’ve expanded the terminal as needed while maintaining a busy and complex operation.

“Over the next few years, our terminal expansion plans will address current challenges as we prepare for future growth.

“Aviation is a team game, and we work closely with a range of partners across the terminal, including agencies like Border Force, who manage specific areas.