Ryanair to reverse Glasgow route cuts

Have your say

Ryanair is to reverse its massive cuts from Glasgow, The Scotsman can reveal.

The budget airline shrunk the number of routes at the airport from 17 to three this winter but will increase them again next summer, aviation sources said.

The dramatic reduction, blamed on air passenger duty (APD) when announced in February, was understood to have been permanent rather than seasonal.

Glasgow was left with Dublin, Wroclaw and Krakow, but four other routes have been added, with more expected to follow.

They are Warsaw Modlin, Malaga, Alicante and Brussels Charleroi, which are likely to start from March or April.

However, Ryanair is not expected to reinstate the one aircraft that was based at Glasgow, with the flights being operated by planes based elsewhere.

One source said: “Despite the vocal withdrawal of most services from Glasgow, they have reinstated several routes for Summer 2019.

“I am bound to wonder whether they will make any form of positive announcement to counteract the negative press earlier this year at the time of the pull-down.

“They do seem to be having a bit of a reshuffle but the volte face on Glasgow is pretty remarkable.”

Another source said: “Many Ryanair services are returning to Glasgow for summer 2019, all with away based aircraft.

“Seven routes added to the schedules so far, but expect more to be added.

"It will be interesting to see if routes such as Stansted, Berlin, Lisbon, Sofia and Madrid are included.”

However, Prestwick may lose flights.

So far, 44 flights a week are planned compared to 53 last summer and 60 in 2016.

Ryanair blamed the Scottish Government’s failure to halve APD from £13 to £6.50 per person per flight.

The airline refused to provide details of the changes.

A spokesman said: “Our summer 2019 schedule is being finalised and will be launched soon.”