'Ross was just an ordinary guy doing what he loved. He never came home'

The father of a motorcyclist killed in a Glencoe crash has backed a new awareness campaign to urge motorists to “open your eyes and look again” on the roads.
Ross Dominick, a 35-year-old father of three from Johnstone, died on Sunday, 23 July, 2023 when a car pulled across his path as he was riding with friends. The crash happened on the A82 at the entrance to the Buachaille Etive Beag car park, in Glencoe.
His father, Ian Dominick, is supporting the campaign by sharing his son’s story as part of Police Scotland’s wider efforts to raise awareness of the risks faced by motorcyclists.
The campaign follows the publication of a joint study with Transport Scotland examining motorcycle fatalities between January 2015 and August 2024. The study found that 269 people – including 253 riders and 16 passengers – were killed during that period. Despite accounting for less than 1 per cent of traffic, motorcyclists represented 18 per cent of all road fatalities in Scotland.
Mr Dominick, said: “Ross was just an ordinary guy doing what he loved – out on a sunny day on a motorbike with his friends. And he never came home.
“We’re not the same people we were before – it changed everything. Our outlook on life now is just take every day as it comes, because you don’t know when it’ll be taken from you.
“His family haven’t had the opportunity to grow up with him, he hasn’t had the opportunity to see his family grow up.
“My message to everyone using the roads is simple – open your eyes and look again. If you can’t do that, you shouldn’t be on the roads. Everyone deserves to get home safely.”
Inspector Ally Johnson, from Police Scotland’s National Motorcycle Unit said: “Motorcyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users. They have far less protection than those in cars, and when things go wrong, the consequences can be devastating.
“We’re encouraging motorcyclists to take their time, understand the risks, and enjoy the roads safely – particularly when overtaking, on bends or approaching junctions. As part of that, we’d encourage riders to consider opportunities like Rider Refinement, a one-day course, that helps improve skills and build awareness of the risks involved.
“Other road users also have a responsibility to look out for motorcyclists, especially at junctions where visibility can be limited. Everyone has a part to play in keeping the roads safe.”
Anyone interested in attending a Rider Refinement course can find more information and book a place via the Institute of Advanced Motorists website or by searching ‘Rider Refinement Scotland’ online.
