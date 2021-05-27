RMT warns of ‘long summer of strikes’ at ScotRail as more stoppages announced

ScotRail passengers have suffered nine weeks of disruption from the Sunday strikes. Picture: John Devlin

The stoppages among ticket examiners on trains are likely to affect many trains across Glasgow and the west of Scotland, where most of ScotRail’s services run.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) also threatened to ballot other staff at the operator in its dispute over conductors and ticket examiners being paid less than drivers for working on days off.

It announced the Sunday walkouts by ticket examiners will now continue until July 18.

The strikes have been running every Sunday since April 28.

Train conductors also walked out over six Sundays between March 28 and May 2, halting trains across the rest of the ScotRail network.

The RMT hinted at further action by conductors by stressing they were “fully prepared to keep this battle for equality going”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT ScotRail ticket examiners will be taking strike action again this Sunday and every Sunday for the next two months in their fight for workplace justice and parity between grades.

"Our conductor members are also fully prepared to keep this battle for equality going until the company do the right thing.

“It is a kick in the teeth for these workers that despite their commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic Transport Scotland continues to wage war on essential workers who have kept Scotland’s rail services running.

“We are going to be in for a long summer of strike action unless the company gets round the negotiating table with meaningful proposals for resolving the issue of pay equality."

The union said it also planned to hold strike ballots among other ScotRail workers including cleaners, station ticket gate, maintenance and ticket office staff, CCTV operators and train shunters.

RMT Scotland organiser Mick Hogg said: “The majority of the ScotRail workforce are being treated with contempt and treated differently within ScotRail as the strong view from my members is that we are all key essential workers, not just drivers, and we should be treated equally and valued equally, and not left to fight over the scraps.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: "We fully appreciate the efforts of rail workers in keeping services moving for key workers.

“However, it should be recognised that the Scottish Government has already supported our franchises with around £1 billion, including the emergency measures agreements [to offset revenue loss during the Covid crisis].

"This has ensured every employee has benefited from full pay throughout the pandemic at a time when services and revenue have fallen by up to around 95 per cent.

"In terms of negotiating any change of terms and conditions, collective bargaining rests with the operator and unions concerned.

"However, there is quite simply no additional funding available at this time.

"Any pay increase, including payments for rest day working, would need to be funded by efficiencies agreed through meaningful discussions.

"Given the pressures on public sector finances as a whole, coupled with projections that passenger numbers and revenues won't return to pre-pandemic levels for quite some time, it is only prudent to identify efficiency savings.”

