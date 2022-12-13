ScotRail has warned passengers to expect massive disruption during the latest round of RMT strikes.

While the dispute does not involve ScotRail staff directly, it will impact on the ability of the operator to run its trains on the network.

Members of the union at Network Rail rejected the latest pay offer on Monday.

Many of the Network Rail staff that are due to take part in the planned industrial action occupy safety-critical roles meaning the vast majority of ScotRail services will be impacted.

Because of the walkouts, a limited number of services on the publicly-owned rail operator will be running, with disruption still felt on Thursday due to issues with signal boxes created by the strikes.

Travellers have been asked to check ahead before leaving.

ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson said: “It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services between December 13 and 17, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action.

“Customers should check their journey in advance to make sure your train is running.”

The RMT has also announced plans for strike action between December 24 to 27, as well as four dates in the first week of January.

On Monday, Scottish transport minister Jenny Gilruth urged the UK Government to step in and avert the strikes.

“While this is not a matter in which the Scottish Government has any locus – I urge the Secretary of State for Transport to take a different approach and work with the Trade Unions to secure a railway that benefits users, staff and taxpayers,” she said.

