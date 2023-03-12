Repairs to be carried out on Glenfinnan Viaduct ‘urgent defect'

Network Rail have vowed to repair an “urgent defect” discovered four months ago on the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct.

Last November, a survey of the iconic viaduct in Lochaber led to an urgent defect report being issued after cracking was discovered in the Upside Refuge in Span 5. A refuge is a recessed area clear of the tracks where anyone on the bridge can shelter from an oncoming train.

The survey warned: ”A vertical fracture runs off a horizontal fracture….to the full length of the refuge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Papers released under Freedom of Information laws show the need for essential repairs and maintenance of the viaduct was identified back in 2019, when “fractures” were detected throughout the structure.

Glenfinnan Railway Viaduct with the Jacobite steam train passing over

Papers show that experts at Dundee University’s Concrete Technology Unit - drafted in to study the reason for the concrete’s deterioration - concluded the bridge was suffering from “leaching of calcium” due to water pouring down through supports.

It said this was leading to a “loss of strength relative to other parts of the structure.”

Glenfinnan Viaduct is the longest concrete railway bridge in Scotland, completed in 1901 by ‘Concrete’ Bob McAlpine. It has 21 arches, stands 30 metres tall and featured in four ‘Harry Potter’ books.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We are currently finalising plans for repair works on the defect.

“The viaduct is regularly inspected and is safe to use. We will also be carrying out additional refurbishment work on the structure next year to keep this iconic viaduct in good condition for years to come.

“In this instance, our engineers have evaluated that the majority of the defects noted in the Freedom of Information request can be addressed during the refurbishment of the viaduct currently planned for next year.”