Relief at last for ScotRail passengers as punctuality improves

ScotRail punctuality has improved for the first time in three months despite disruption from staff training and industrial action.

The train operator will also be relieved its average performance over the last year has stopped falling for the first time since May.

However, the latest four-weekly figure of 83.4 per cent is only 0.1 per cent better than the same period last year and worse than in 2016 - the standard industry comparison.

This "public performance measure" reflects the proportion of trains arriving at their destination within five minutes of schedule over the four weeks to last Saturday.

It compares to 80.5 per cent for the previous four-week period and 81.8 per cent in the preceeding one.

The "moving annual average", for the year to 8 December, was unchanged at 87.3 per cent - 5 points below target.

The latest figure also takes no account of the hundreds of cancellations over recent weeks caused by a backlog of staff training ahead of 100 extra daily services being launched last Sunday.

ScotRail said many of these were "planned" cancellations, along those from an overtime ban by the RMT union, so did not count against punctuality.

But it said they had also triggered some "unplanned" cancellations, which did affect the figures

A spokesman said incidents which had had the biggest impact on performance were a track fault at Corkerhill on the Glasgow-Paisley Canal line, A train fault at Croy on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line and flooding at Falkirk Grahamston.

He said: "Several weeks of industrial action by the trade union RMT and training for the introduction of the new timetable on 9 December had an impact on punctuality.

"The ScotRail Alliance – a partnership between Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail - has faced a challenging few months, but is committed to delivering the best possible service for its customers.

"The introduction of InterCity high-speed trains and brand-new Hitachi class 385 electric trains, as well as major infrastructure improvements like the electrification of the Stirling-Dunblane-Alloa route, have enabled the delivery of the enhanced timetable.

Managing director Alex Hynes said: “We know it has been a challenging time for Scotland’s railway, but it is encouraging to see our punctuality has improved in recent weeks.

"With the successful introduction of the new timetable, everyone across the ScotRail Alliance is working flat out to keep improving the service for our customers.

“With the first phase of improvements in place, our new trains and infrastructure enhancements, we are working together to deliver the punctuality and quality of service that our customers deserve.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesman Jamie Greene said: “After months of having to endure the worst punctuality for over a decade, passengers will no doubt welcome the improved performance figures.

"However, they remain low by historical standards so there is still more work to do.

“At a time when fares are rising, passengers will no doubt feel short-changed by the service that they have been afforded over the last 12 months.

"Delays, disruptions and cancellations have become the norm.

“The Scottish Government must make improving punctuality a priority.

"Passengers are rapidly losing confidence in its ability to manage our railways.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats transport spokesman Mike Rumbles said: “Days of upheaval on Scotland’s railways need to come to an end.

“After months of delays and refits to Scotland’s new trains, ScotRail should not pat themselves on the back for incremental improvements, especially when the headline target for 90 per cent of trains to arrive on time is still not being met.”