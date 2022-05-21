The call came as the Scottish Government-owned train operator said it was working on a revised ticket refund policy as claims increased in the wake of The Scotsman’s revelation that one third of weekday services would be halted indefinitely from Monday because of a shortage of available drivers.

To add to ministers’ problems, the RMT, ScotRail’s biggest union, confirmed it had followed drivers’ union Aslef in rejecting a 2.2 per cent pay offer and would also be holding a strike ballot, as The Scotsman was also first to report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth described the RMT decision as “deeply disappointing”.

ScotRail is to review ticket refund policies as claims increased following news of the impending service cuts. Picture: John Devlin

Meantime, the backlash against the cutting of nearly 700 daily services across Scotland, with last trains hours earlier than normal, continued, with passenger watchdogs and opposition parties calling for a re-think.

ScotRail said the reduction, beyond the current level of up to 200 cancellations a day due to drivers not volunteering to work overtime, was because it was not confident of providing a reliable fuller service.

Aslef has said it had been awaiting the resumption of talks since they broke down on May 4, but ScotRail said: “No meetings are scheduled at present.”

Ms Gilruth had appealed for the negotiations to resume, but the Scottish Conservatives demanded more urgency.

Graham Simpson, the party’s transport spokesperson, said: "Jenny Gilruth needs to order her officials to get back round the table with Aslef so that we can restore some of the services being cut by the SNP.

“It’s only by engaging with unions that this situation can be resolved.

"Even agreeing to a temporary truce would be better than what she describes as a temporary timetable, which is going to be extremely damaging for the country.”

The party has also called for sufficient trains to take fans home from Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden in Glasgow on June 1 because the last services to Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen are due to depart before the match kicks off at 7:45pm.

Independent watchdog Transport Focus has called for the axed last trains of the day to be reinstated after being led to believe they would be protected.

ScotRail said they were an “absolute priority”, but chief operating officer Joanne Macguire later insisted she had meant last trains in the new timetable from Monday, not the current one.

However, Transport Focus senior stakeholder manager Robert Samson said: “Passengers who relied on late trains, especially those doing shift work, will be disappointed to hear some of them have been cut, leaving them with limited options to get home.

"All the parties need to get round the table to resolve this issue and get trains running again, and in the short term we’d urge ScotRail to look again at removing these last services.”

Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said : "From day one, Aslef has been 100 per cent committed to negotiations.

“The reality is we’ve been waiting on more talks since our five-minute meet on May 4.

"We have had no correspondence and no offer in writing.

"It is high time ministers instructed ScotRail to withdraw its attempt to butcher the timetable, which is more about the purse than the passengers, and to get back round the table for immediate, meaningful talks on pay."

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We are working on a revised refund policy for customers which will be published as soon as possible.

“There has been in an increase in refund requests in general.”

The RMT described the temporary timetable as a “kick in the teeth" to members, who include conductors and ticket examiners on trains.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “All we are asking for is a pay award that reflects the value of railway workers and the service they provide to the public day in, day out."

The Scottish Greens, who are in a power-sharing deal with the SNP at Holyrood, said: “The changes clearly do not allow for an adequate service to be delivered for all passengers.

"At a time when we are seeking to encourage more people onto the railway, this is extremely disappointing.