Red Arrows Scotland: How can I see the Red Arrows? Where are they training and when will they fly?

The Red Arrows are training in Scotland until Friday - and there will be opportunities to see them in action

There were impressive scenes as the Red Arrows made the transit from their home unit of RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire to RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland on Monday.

The team will spend a week in the Highlands as they continue to prepare for the 2025 display season. This enables the team to vary their practice location for training purposes.

Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows showcase the excellence of the RAF and represent the United Kingdom both at home and overseas.

The team consists of pilots and more than 100 highly-trained support personnel.

Here is how best to see the Red Arrows while they are training in Scotland.

When did the Red Arrows arrive in Scotland?

The Red Arrows flew to Scotland on Monday. Their route from RAF Waddington to Lossiemouth took them over parts of Dumfries and Galloway and Scotland’s west coast, travelling over Greenock before flying in a north-easterly direction. The aircraft passed north of Stirling and north-west of Pitlochry, before flying up through the central Highlands and arriving at RAF Lossiemouth.

What have the Red Arrows said about the visit?

In a social media post, the Red Arrows said: “Back to Scotland for the first time this year!

“The RAF Red Arrows will be operating out of RAF Lossiemouth next week (w/c 24th Feb) to train in the Highlands ahead of their 2025 display season. Please note: This is not a display notice and the RAFAT will be flying in/out of Lossiemouth in order to train in the Highlands.”

How can I watch the Red Arrows in Scotland?

The Red Arrows will be completing practice and training at Tain Air Weapons Range on the Dornoch Firth near Tain, immediately north of Inverness, across Wednesday and Thursday. They will be visible as they fly between the weapons range and RAF Lossiemouth.

On Thursday, the display team will complete a flying display rehearsal over RAF Lossiemouth itself from 9am to 11am.

On Friday, the Red Arrows will then return to RAF Waddington, departing Lossiemouth at 10am.

The Red Arrows fly near Bass Rock | AS1 Iwan Lewis/RAF/SWNS

What advice have the Red Arrows provided?

A statement issued on behalf of the famous display team said those coming to Lossiemouth trying to catch a glimpse of the aircraft should not obstruct roads or private properties.