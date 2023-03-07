The RMT union says it has suspended all industrial action for Network Rail workers after receiving a new pay offer.

In a statement on Tuesday the union said: “The RMT National Executive Committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer.

“Further updates will be given on all aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the RMT have been taking part in walkouts for months in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Passengers have faced months of disruption

In February, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union would take “sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months” as employers are “not being given a fresh mandate by the Government” to offer a new deal.

Union members working at Network Rail were due to strike next on March 16.

Yesterday, UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he had asked the RMT union to let members consider the “good” pay offer on the table.

Speaking in Northumberland where a rail line from Ashington to Newcastle is due to reopen next year, he said: “I was very pleased that the members of the TSSA, one of the rail unions, accepted the offers from both the train operating companies and Network Rail.

“That’s good to see, they are fair and reasonable offers that have been delivered. They’re the best and final offers.

“I would urge the RMT to put the offers that they’ve had to their members and let their members make the decision, and I think they’re good offers.

“And I think that their members ought to accept them and I hope the rail union RMT reconsiders their decision not even to put those offers to their members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And if we get those offers delivered, we can all work together to deliver a better railway for passengers.”