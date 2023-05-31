A number of train services in Scotland will be impacted during Wednesday’s rail strike.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef walked out on Wednesday, meaning several operators such as Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Northern and Thameslink are running no trains.

The strikes are affecting 15 train companies, potentially crippling rail services across the country.

Workers who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will separately strike on Friday, which will also impact on rail services on Saturday.

We look at how the industrial action will impact rail passengers in Scotland – as well as the services offered from train operators.

Avanti West Coast

There are no trains being run by Avanti West Coast on Wednesday.

One train per hour will run in each direction between London Euston and each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service to and from Glasgow.

RMT members on the picket line outside Edinburgh's Waverley Station. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

There will be no services to or from North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent or Edinburgh, while Macclesfield station will be closed.

The first train of the day from Euston will depart at around 8am, and the last will leave shortly after 5pm.

There will also be no trains run by the operator on Saturday.

Passengers at Waterloo Station in central London, as members of the drivers' union Aslef go on strike. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

ScotRail

There is good news, however, for those planning to catch ScotRail services on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The normal timetable will run on all three strike days, with no services directly impacted.

Cross Country

There will be no Cross Country services running on Wednesday.

The picket line outside Edinburgh Waverley train station as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture date: Wednesday July 27, 2022.

On Friday, a limited service will operate. No trains will run between Birmingham New Street and Cardiff Central or Nottingham.

London North Eastern Railway

A limited timetable will operate and only between London King’s Cross and both Edinburgh and Leeds on all three strike days – Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Lumo

The usual timetable will be running on all Lumo services, meaning Scotland will be serviced as per normal.

TransPennine Express

TransPennie Express will not be running any trains on Wednesday.