Members of the drivers’ union Aslef walked out on Wednesday, meaning several operators such as Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Northern and Thameslink are running no trains.
The strikes are affecting 15 train companies, potentially crippling rail services across the country.
Workers who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will separately strike on Friday, which will also impact on rail services on Saturday.
We look at how the industrial action will impact rail passengers in Scotland – as well as the services offered from train operators.
Avanti West Coast
There are no trains being run by Avanti West Coast on Wednesday.
One train per hour will run in each direction between London Euston and each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service to and from Glasgow.
There will be no services to or from North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent or Edinburgh, while Macclesfield station will be closed.
The first train of the day from Euston will depart at around 8am, and the last will leave shortly after 5pm.
There will also be no trains run by the operator on Saturday.
ScotRail
There is good news, however, for those planning to catch ScotRail services on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The normal timetable will run on all three strike days, with no services directly impacted.
Cross Country
There will be no Cross Country services running on Wednesday.
On Friday, a limited service will operate. No trains will run between Birmingham New Street and Cardiff Central or Nottingham.
London North Eastern Railway
A limited timetable will operate and only between London King’s Cross and both Edinburgh and Leeds on all three strike days – Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Lumo
The usual timetable will be running on all Lumo services, meaning Scotland will be serviced as per normal.
Scotland rail strikes: Scottish minister urges Grant Shapps to intervene to end RMT dispute with Network Rail
TransPennine Express
TransPennie Express will not be running any trains on Wednesday.
On Friday, there will be a reduced timetable and only between Liverpool Lime Street and each of Preston and York; and between Sheffield and Cleethorpes.