Glasgow Queen Street station was very quiet on Tuesday morning with just a handful of passengers waiting for trains.

Two trains an hour are running between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh.

Glasgow Central Station was also largely empty with just a few passengers waiting.

One train an hour is running between there and the Scottish capital.We look at some of the pictures from both Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central on a deserted day across Scotland’s stations.

Empty tracks at Glasgow Central One train an hour is running between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh

A quiet Glasgow Central Station Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

A platform at Glasgow Central Station Millions of people are suffering disruption from rail strikes with 80% of trains cancelled and a spike in road congestion. This platform is unused at Glasgow Central.

A quiet Glasgow Central Station Last trains will be much earlier than normal, such as London Euston to Glasgow at 1.30pm.