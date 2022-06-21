Glasgow Queen Street station was very quiet on Tuesday morning with just a handful of passengers waiting for trains.
Two trains an hour are running between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh.
Rail strike: All the ScotRail services running during the RMT strike on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday with Edinburgh-Glasgow skeleton service and no trains north of Central Belt
Glasgow Central Station was also largely empty with just a few passengers waiting.
One train an hour is running between there and the Scottish capital.We look at some of the pictures from both Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central on a deserted day across Scotland’s stations.
