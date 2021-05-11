Rail disruption: List of Scotland-London services cancelled on Tuesday due to cracks in trains

As disruption to rail services due to cracks in trains continues, London North Eastern Railway (LNER), one of the affected operators, has confirmed a number of its trains have been cancelled or altered on Tuesday.

By Gary Flockhart
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 8:31 am
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 3:24 pm
It comes as Hitachi Class 800 trains were withdrawn from service on Saturday for safety checks after cracks were discovered in part of the chassis of several trains.

LNER is running a reduced service on the East Coast Main Line, which runs between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh via Peterborough, York and Newcastle.

A spokesman for the operator said: “LNER is working with Hitachi and other the rail industry partners to return as many trains back into service as safely and as quickly as possible.

“As investigations are continuing and the schedule for repairs is being developed, further information on timings will be released in due course.”

A post on LNER’s Twitter page reads: “Due to ongoing disruption, there are a number of cancelled/altered services across our route today.”

Service updates affecting Scotland on Tuesday:

Disruption to rail services due to cracks in trains is expected to continue for weeks.

- 08:30 London Kings Cross to Edinburgh due 13:12

- 09:00 Edinburgh to London Kings Cross due 13:39

- 09:52 Aberdeen to London Kings Cross due 17:02

- 10:00 London Kings Cross to Aberdeen due 17:06

- 11:00 Edinburgh to London Kings Cross due 15:39

- 13:00 Edinburgh to London Kings Cross due 18:02

- 14:00 London Kings Cross to Aberdeen due 21:13

- 14:52 Aberdeen to Newcastle due 19:02

- 16:00 London Kings Cross to Aberdeen due 23:11

- 17:00 London Kings Cross to Edinburgh due 21:22

- 18:18 Aberdeen to Leeds due 00:45

