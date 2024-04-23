Prestwick Airport: Light aircraft with two on board crashes at Monkton near Prestwick Airport

Two people were on board the aircraft when it crashed in a field around 4pm.
Emergency services are on the scene after a light aircraft with two people on board crashed near Prestwick Airport.

The aircraft crashed in a field to the west of the village of Monkton, which borders the airport complex.

Fire and ambulance crews are in attendance.

It is understood the two people on board have been freed from the aircraft and are now in the care of paramedics.

Their condition is not yet known.

A statement from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 4.05pm on Tuesday, April 23, to reports involving a small aircraft in a field near Monkton.

"Operations control mobilised two appliances and heavy rescue equipment to the scene.

"Crews remain in attendance.

"Two casualties have been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

