The power outage has affected all light signals on three of Scotland’s busiest roads

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A power outage has knocked out all lights and electronic signage on two of Scotland’s busiest motorways, as well as the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Traffic Scotland posted an alert on the problem shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh City Bypass | BEAR Scotland

The advisory service said traffic lights, Traffic Scotland signage and emergency roadside telephones were down due to a Scottish Power outage.

All traffic lights on the Edinburgh City Bypass are down. Sections of the M8 and M9 are also affected.

Traffic lights and signage are down on the M8 between junctions 1 and 2 and junctions 3a to 6.