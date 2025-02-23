Power outage knocks out traffic lights and signals on M8 and M9 sections, and Edinburgh City Bypass
A power outage has knocked out all lights and electronic signage on two of Scotland’s busiest motorways, as well as the Edinburgh City Bypass.
Traffic Scotland posted an alert on the problem shortly after 2pm on Sunday.
The advisory service said traffic lights, Traffic Scotland signage and emergency roadside telephones were down due to a Scottish Power outage.
All traffic lights on the Edinburgh City Bypass are down. Sections of the M8 and M9 are also affected.
Traffic lights and signage are down on the M8 between junctions 1 and 2 and junctions 3a to 6.
Lights are also reported to be affected between junction 2 on the M8 and the Newbridge roundabout on the M9.
