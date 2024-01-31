Loathed by motorists, Scotland seems to be the part of the UK most blighted by potholes.

Researchers have found that Glasgow is Britain's pothole capital - but that Edinburgh gives it a run for its money.

Data collection experts at SmartSurvey made the findings after analysing reports of potholes registered via FixMyStreet.com - a popular website that allows worried residents to register repairs and service issues with their local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covering 69 cities across England, Scotland and Wales, the researchers evaluated those that had at least 100 registered reports up to January 29, 2024, and worked out how many potholes had been highlighted per resident - and what proportion had been repaired.

Glasgow came top of the league of roads shame by a substantial amount - with one reported pothole for every 86 Glaswegians and a 24.25 per cent fix rate.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the M8, Edinburgh took an unwanted second spot, with 8.2 potholes unfixed per 1,000 residents.

And the Scottish capital was actually worse than Glasgow when it came to pothole fix rates - with the 22.25 per cent of repairs the second worst rate in Britain after Manchester (19.18 per cent).

In comparison, London fared relatively well overall, averaging 1.7 reported potholes per 1,000 residents.

And Bath had a remarkable 97.77 fix rate, putting it at the top of the 'responsible councils' rankings.

The worst ten cities for potholes were as follows: