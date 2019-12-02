Police launch murder investigation after car mounts pavement killing schoolboy

Police have launched a murder investigation after it was reported that a car mounted a pavement outside a secondary school killing one child and injuring several others.

Essex police stated that emergency services were called to Willingale Road, close to Debden Park High School in Loughton, at around 3.30pm on 2 December.

One witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Metro his daughter was hit by the car. He said: "A Ford KA mounted the pavement behind her. Her friend was bounced onto the bonnet before another boy was hit very bad.

"The car drove off down the road and the police arrived quickly. My daughter is safe, but the wing mirror clipped [her]. It was awful to witness. Everyone is in shock."

Inspector Rob Brettell of the Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit stated that they were looking to locate and find a Silver Ford KA which was "likely to have damage to the front of the car", adding that it is likely to be a prolonged and serious investigation and that they "urgently need the public’s assistance and help" with any dashcam footage, CCTV or information.

A tweet on Police Essex's official account read: "We remain at the scene of this collision in Loughton and the picture is fast moving. We would urge people not to speculate on the circumstances or people involved. We must make sure our updates are accurate."

They added that anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident 0726.