Police hunt taxi driver after four-year-old injured in pedestrian crossing crash
Police are hunting for the driver of a taxi that struck a child at a pedestrian crossing in Edinburgh to come forward.
Officers responded to the report of a four-year-old boy being struck on at 3.15pm on Tuesday at South Gyle Broadway, near to Burne Cruik .
The child was hit at a pedestrian crossing and taken to The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People for treatment to what are described as minor injuries. The driver of the taxi, described as a black people carrier style, did stop but then drove off towards the South Gyle Access Road without leaving details.
Constable Kristof Hona said: "We are appealing for the driver, or anyone that knows who the driver is, to come forward.
"If you were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage that could be useful in our investigation, get in touch."Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2002 of 15 April, 2025.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.