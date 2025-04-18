Police are appealing for information after the incident. (Picture: Police Scotland)

Police are appealing for the driver to come forward

Police are hunting for the driver of a taxi that struck a child at a pedestrian crossing in Edinburgh to come forward.

Officers responded to the report of a four-year-old boy being struck on at 3.15pm on Tuesday at South Gyle Broadway, near to Burne Cruik .

The child was hit at a pedestrian crossing and taken to The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People for treatment to what are described as minor injuries. The driver of the taxi, described as a black people carrier style, did stop but then drove off towards the South Gyle Access Road without leaving details.

Constable Kristof Hona said: "We are appealing for the driver, or anyone that knows who the driver is, to come forward.