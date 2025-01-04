Police appeal after woman, 87, dies after being hit by car
An 87-year-old woman who was struck by a car in Edinburgh on Monday has died.
The pensioner was hit by a black Ford Fiesta on St John’s Road between the Drumbrae roundabout and Corstorphine Bank Drive at around 5.45pm.
She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died on Friday.
No one else was injured.
Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and they have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.
“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who can assist who has not already spoken to officers.
“We are asking road users who were in the area at the time to check their dashcam to see if they have captured anything that could help with our investigation.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2432 of Monday December 30.
