The incident involving a white Land Rover Defender occurred shortly after 11.40am on Tuesday, 29 November at Achavanich north of Latheron.
A 46-year-old male driver and 50-year-old female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed until around 9.30pm.
Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both people who have died in this incident.
“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to the collision and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.
“We would be keen to anyone who may have seen the Land Rover on the road prior to the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the area.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1064 of 29 November.”