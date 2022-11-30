Two people have died following a single vehicle crash on the A9 in Caithness, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The incident involving a white Land Rover Defender occurred shortly after 11.40am on Tuesday, 29 November at Achavanich north of Latheron.

A 46-year-old male driver and 50-year-old female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed until around 9.30pm.

Police are appealing for information

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both people who have died in this incident.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to the collision and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would be keen to anyone who may have seen the Land Rover on the road prior to the incident or who may have dashcam footage from the area.