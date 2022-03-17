P&O Ferries, which sails between Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway and Larne, said all services would be suspended for “several days”.

However, UK shipping minister Robert Courts later told MPs the company had said all its services would be halted for “approximately a week to ten days while they locate new crew”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

P&O told its seafarers by video message today: “Your employment is being terminated with immediate effect” and its ferries would be “primarily crewed by a third party crew provider” to “drastically reduce costs” following annual losses of £100 million for the last two years.

Sailings on its routes from Dover to Calais, Liverpool-Dublin and Hull-Rotterdam have also stopped.

P&O warned of “very limited space” on an alternative route for Scottish passengers – Stena Line’s service between nearby Loch Ryan Port and Belfast.

The firm tweeted: “Where possible we are organising travel via an alternative operator.

"Space is very limited so we would suggest, if your journey is not essential, please do not travel today."

P&O operates between Cairnryan and Larne. Picture: Billy McCrorie/Geograph/Creative Commons

It said the cancellations were because of “a programme of work to become a more competitive and efficient operator, providing a better service to our customers across the tourism and freight industries.

“While we enact these changes, there will be significant disruption across P&O Ferries services over the next few days.

"However, we are working to minimise the impact on your journey.”

A Stena Line spokesperson said: “We operate six sailings per day on our Cairnryan to Belfast service and there is currently additional capacity on most sailings.

"If that additional capacity reduces in the days ahead, Stena Line would like to remind passengers that it has a number of sailings on other routes crossing the Irish Sea from Birkenhead (Liverpool), Holyhead and Fishguard.”

The disruption came as political and union fury with P&O’s sudden announcement mounted.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “I have just spoken directly to the CEO of P&O and made clear my utter disgust at this appalling treatment of its workers.

"I made clear that @scotgov stands with these workers and will do everything possible to ensure fair treatment for them.”

Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer said: “P&O should be universally condemned for this attempt to sack their entire UK workforce and replace them with agency staff on worse pay and conditions.”

Mr Courts said: “These are hard-working, dedicated staff who have given years in service to P&O.

"The way they have been treated today is wholly unacceptable.

"Reports of workers being given zero notice and escorted off their ships with immediate effect, while being told cheaper alternatives would take up their roles shows the insensitive way in which P&O have approached this issue – a point I have made crystal clear to P&O’s management.

Mr Courts said he had told chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite of his anger at the way the company had treated its workers.

He told the Commons: “I would have expected far better for the workers involved.”

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh described the company’s action as a “betrayal of the workers that kept this country stocked throughout the pandemic”.

“There are images circulating of what we are told are handcuff-trained security, some wearing balaclavas, marching British crew off their ships.

“This is not a corporate restructure, it is not the way to go about business.

"It is beneath contempt – the action of thugs.”

Commons transport committee chair Huw Merriman said unless P&O reinstated its staff “it’s hard to see a way back for them commercially.

He said parent firm DP World “need to understand the British public will not do business with companies which treat their employees with such contempt.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “This is very concerning news from P&O.

"The company provides a vital link between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"It is also an important employer in south west Scotland, supporting many jobs in the local area.

"I have today written to P&O asking for urgent clarity on what this means for the service and for jobs.”

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union has instructed its members to stay on board and said there had been reports of security guards boarding ferries in Dover to remove crew.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "We are seeking urgent legal action and are again calling for the [UK] Government to take action to stop what is fast turning into one of the most shameful acts in the history of British industrial relations.

"If this happens at P&O it can happen anywhere and we are calling for mass trade union and wider public mobilisation and protest against the company."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.