Plane's nose hits runway in 'hard landing' in high winds after flying from Edinburgh Airport

A plane’s nose wheel collapsed as it landed in Belfast due to adverse weather conditions

Belfast City Airport’s runway is “operating at normal” after it was forced to close following an emergency incident.

The plane’s nose wheel collapsed as it landed in the airport amid adverse weather conditions on Sunday afternoon, with onlookers witnessing sparks flying in the air from impact.

A general view of a Aer Lingus plane. Picture: PA | PA

There were four crew on board the Aer Lingus regional flight, operated by Emerald Airlines, and no passengers when the hard landing occurred.

The flight had earlier departed from Edinburgh Airport.

Video has shown the plane’s front hitting the tarmac as the nose gear collapses, with the vehicle skidding on the runway before coming to a stop.

The incident triggered emergency procedures at Belfast City Airport and forced the runway to close for the rest of the day.

The runway at George Best Belfast City Airport was closed after the incident, but has since reopened | PA

Several flights were redirected.

Emerald Airlines, which was operating the flight, said the incident was a result of adverse weather conditions that has been disrupting travel across the UK.

On Monday morning, Belfast City Airport said normal operations were resuming.

In a statement, it said: “The runway at Belfast City Airport has now reopened and normal operations will resume today.