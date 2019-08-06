Pilot arrested for allegedly failing breath test ahead of Glasgow flight released without charge

One of two pilots arrested for allegedly failing a breath test ahead of a flight to the US has been released without charge, police have said.

The 45-year-old man had been due to appear in court on Tuesday along with a 61-year-old man but Police Scotland said he had been released without charge.

A United Airlines service from Glasgow to Newark was cancelled on Saturday after the pair's arrest on suspicion of being under the influence of drink or drugs.

Flight number UA162 had been due to depart Glasgow Airport at 9am.

The law states the alcohol limit for pilots is nine micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - less than half the 22 micrograms limit for drivers in Scotland.

The second pilot is due to appear in private at Paisley Sheriff Court later on Tuesday