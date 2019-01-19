Person struck by train in Glasgow

A person has been hit by a train in Glasgow, Scotrail have announced.

The rail operator said the incident occurred on the line between Carntyne and High Street.

The announcement was made just after 2pm today.

As a result, all trains via Glasgow Queen St Low Level are affected, including the Helensburgh/Milngavie to Edinburgh, Balloch to Airdrie and Dumbarton Central to Springburn services.

Scotrail say they are working closely with emergency services and will provide more information when they can.

Passengers heading into Glasgow to the west are advised to use the services via Glasgow Central Low Level, while the Queen St line is closed.

Disruption is expected to last till around 5pm.